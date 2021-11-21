Universal Logistics Holdings, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.8% Upside

Universal Logistics Holdings, I found using ticker (ULH) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 24 calculating the average target price we see 26.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.8%. The day 50 moving average is 20.62 and the 200 day MA is 23.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $540m. Visit the company website at: http://www.universallogistics.com

Universal Logistics Holdings provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services. The company transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. It also provides value-added services for individual customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of steamship and rail truck containers between the port or railhead, and the customer and drayage services. Universal Logistics Holdings serves automotive, steel, oil and gas, alternative energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.