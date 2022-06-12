Universal Logistics Holdings, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

Universal Logistics Holdings, I found using ticker (ULH) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 30.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.67 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.38. The company has a market cap of $771m. Find out more information at: https://www.universallogistics.com

The potential market cap would be $793m based on the market concensus.

Universal Logistics Holdings provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services. The company transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. It also provides value-added services for individual customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of steamship and rail truck containers between the port or railhead, and the customer and drayage services. The company serves automotive, steel, oil and gas, alternative energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.