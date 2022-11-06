Universal Health Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

Universal Health Services found using ticker (UHS) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 138 and 105 calculating the mean target price we have 119.47. With the stocks previous close at 111.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The day 50 moving average is 98.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 118.68. The market cap for the company is $8,178m. Company Website: https://uhs.com

The potential market cap would be $8,746m based on the market concensus.

Universal Health Services, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and/or operated 363 inpatient facilities, and 40 outpatient and other facilities located in 39 states; Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; and Puerto Rico. The company also provides commercial health insurance services; and various management services, which include central purchasing, information, finance and control systems, facilities planning, physician recruitment, administrative personnel management, marketing, and public relations services. Universal Health Services founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.