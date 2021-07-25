Universal Health Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

Universal Health Services with ticker code (UHS) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 174 and 145 with a mean TP of 161.29. With the stocks previous close at 150.68 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The day 50 moving average is 152.58 and the 200 day moving average is 143.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,012m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.uhsinc.com

Universal Health Services, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. As of February 25, 2021, it owned and/or operated 360 inpatient facilities, and 39 outpatient and other facilities located in 38 states; Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; and Puerto Rico. The company also provides commercial health insurance services. Universal Health Services founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.