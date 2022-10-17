Follow us on:

Universal Health Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.3% Upside

Universal Health Services found using ticker (UHS) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 141 and 98 and has a mean target at 116. Now with the previous closing price of 94.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 99.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 120.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,680m. Visit the company website at: https://uhs.com

The potential market cap would be $8,239m based on the market concensus.

Universal Health Services, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and/or operated 363 inpatient facilities, and 40 outpatient and other facilities located in 39 states; Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; and Puerto Rico. The company also provides commercial health insurance services; and various management services, which include central purchasing, information, finance and control systems, facilities planning, physician recruitment, administrative personnel management, marketing, and public relations services. Universal Health Services founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

