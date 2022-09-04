Universal Health Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

Universal Health Services found using ticker (UHS) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 141 and 99 with a mean TP of 117.47. With the stocks previous close at 97.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 106.36 while the 200 day moving average is 125.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,075m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://uhs.com

The potential market cap would be $8,546m based on the market concensus.

Universal Health Services, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and/or operated 363 inpatient facilities, and 40 outpatient and other facilities located in 39 states; Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; and Puerto Rico. The company also provides commercial health insurance services; and various management services, which include central purchasing, information, finance and control systems, facilities planning, physician recruitment, administrative personnel management, marketing, and public relations services. Universal Health Services founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.