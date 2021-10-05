Twitter
Universal Health Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

Universal Health Services found using ticker (UHS) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 188 and 136 calculating the mean target price we have 165.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 138.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.4%. The day 50 moving average is 149.47 while the 200 day moving average is 150.12. The market cap for the company is $11,541m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.uhsinc.com

Universal Health Services, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. As of February 25, 2021, it owned and/or operated 360 inpatient facilities, and 39 outpatient and other facilities located in 38 states; Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; and Puerto Rico. The company also provides commercial health insurance services. Universal Health Services founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

