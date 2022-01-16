Universal Health Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Universal Health Services with ticker code (UHS) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 172 and 124 calculating the average target price we see 147.06. With the stocks previous close at 133.05 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The day 50 moving average is 128.27 and the 200 day MA is 143.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,744m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.uhsinc.com

The potential market cap would be $11,875m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Universal Health Services, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. As of February 25, 2021, it owned and/or operated 360 inpatient facilities, and 39 outpatient and other facilities located in 38 states; Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; and Puerto Rico. The company also provides commercial health insurance services. Universal Health Services founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.