Universal Health Services – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.3% Downside

Universal Health Services found using ticker (UHS) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 168 and 113 with a mean TP of 138.53. With the stocks previous close at 146.29 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.3%. The day 50 moving average is 134.81 and the 200 day moving average is 117.2. The company has a market cap of $10,673m. Find out more information at: https://uhs.com

The potential market cap would be $10,107m based on the market concensus.

Universal Health Services, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and/or operated 363 inpatient facilities, and 40 outpatient and other facilities located in 39 states; Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; and Puerto Rico. The company also provides commercial health insurance services; and various management services, which include central purchasing, information, finance and control systems, facilities planning, physician recruitment, administrative personnel management, marketing, and public relations services. Universal Health Services founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.