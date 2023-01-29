Universal Health Services – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.6% Downside

Universal Health Services with ticker code (UHS) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 168 and 114 calculating the mean target price we have 141.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 145.53 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 137.49 while the 200 day moving average is 117.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,369m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://uhs.com

The potential market cap would be $10,097m based on the market concensus.

Universal Health Services, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and/or operated 363 inpatient facilities, and 40 outpatient and other facilities located in 39 states; Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; and Puerto Rico. The company also provides commercial health insurance services; and various management services, which include central purchasing, information, finance and control systems, facilities planning, physician recruitment, administrative personnel management, marketing, and public relations services. Universal Health Services founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.