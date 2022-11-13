Universal Health Services – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.8% Downside

Universal Health Services with ticker code (UHS) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 138 and 105 with a mean TP of 119.65. With the stocks previous close at 121.8 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.8%. The 50 day MA is 100.06 while the 200 day moving average is 118.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,926m. Company Website: https://uhs.com

The potential market cap would be $8,768m based on the market concensus.

Universal Health Services, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and/or operated 363 inpatient facilities, and 40 outpatient and other facilities located in 39 states; Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; and Puerto Rico. The company also provides commercial health insurance services; and various management services, which include central purchasing, information, finance and control systems, facilities planning, physician recruitment, administrative personnel management, marketing, and public relations services. Universal Health Services founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.