Universal Display Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 49.6% Upside

Universal Display Corporation found using ticker (OLED) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 250 and 148 with the average target price sitting at 195.44. With the stocks previous close at 130.61 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 49.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 143.18 and the 200 day moving average is 178.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,359m. Find out more information at: http://oled.com

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; thin-film encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; and UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including third-party collaboration and support to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Further, it provides contract research services in the areas of chemical materials synthesis research, development, and commercialization for non-OLED applications. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

