Universal Display Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 28.6% Upside

Universal Display Corporation with ticker code (OLED) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 250 and 148 with a mean TP of 205.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 160.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 177.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 189.2. The company has a market cap of $7,354m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://oled.com

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; and UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including third-party collaboration and support to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; Visionox Technology; Wuhan China Star Optoelectronics Semiconductor Display Technology Co., Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

