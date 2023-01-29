Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Unity Biotechnology – Consensus Indicates Potential 791.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Unity Biotechnology with ticker code (UBX) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 120 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 38.4. Now with the previous closing price of 4.31 this indicates there is a potential upside of 791.0%. The day 50 moving average is 3.12 while the 200 day moving average is 5.46. The market cap for the company is $64m. Company Website: https://unitybiotechnology.com

The potential market cap would be $566m based on the market concensus.

Unity Biotechnology, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company’s lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. It also develops UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases; UBX2050, a human anti-Tie2 agonist monoclonal antibody for the treatment of age-related eye diseases; and UBX2089, a a-Klotho hormone drug candidate for multiple neurology indications. The company was formerly known as Forge and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

