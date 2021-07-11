Unity Biotechnology – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.6% Upside

Unity Biotechnology found using ticker (UBX) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 6.86. With the stocks previous close at 4.41 this would imply there is a potential upside of 55.6%. The 50 day MA is 4.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $246m. Find out more information at: http://www.unitybiotechnology.com

Unity Biotechnology, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company’s lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. It is also developing UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases; UBX2050, a human anti-Tie2 agonist monoclonal antibody for the treatment of age-related eye diseases; and UBX2089, a a-Klotho hormone drug candidate for multiple neurology indications. The company was formerly known as Forge and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.