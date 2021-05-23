Unity Biotechnology – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.7% Upside

Unity Biotechnology found using ticker (UBX) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $240m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.unitybiotechnology.com

Unity Biotechnology, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company’s lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. It is also developing UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases; UBX2050, a human anti-Tie2 agonist monoclonal antibody for the treatment of age-related eye diseases; and UBX2089, a a-Klotho hormone drug candidate for multiple neurology indications. The company was formerly known as Forge and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.