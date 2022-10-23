UNITIL Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.4% Upside

UNITIL Corporation with ticker code (UTL) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 52 calculating the mean target price we have 56.33. With the stocks previous close at 48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 50.78 and the 200 day MA is 52.06. The company has a market cap of $807m. Company Website: https://unitil.com

The potential market cap would be $946m based on the market concensus.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 107,700 electric customers and 86,600 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.