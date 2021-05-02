Twitter
UNITIL Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.7% Downside

UNITIL Corporation found using ticker (UTL) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 63 and 44 calculating the average target price we see 51.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.86 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -10.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 49.09 while the 200 day moving average is 43.17. The market cap for the company is $867m. Visit the company website at: http://www.unitil.com

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 107,100 electric customers and 85,600 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

