UNITIL Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.8% Downside

Broker Ratings

UNITIL Corporation with ticker code (UTL) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 52 with the average target price sitting at 56.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.38 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.8%. The 50 day MA is 55.99 and the 200 day MA is 50.68. The market cap for the company is $905m. Find out more information at: https://unitil.com

The potential market cap would be $888m based on the market concensus.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 107,700 electric customers and 86,600 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

