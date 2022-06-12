UNITIL Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.5% Downside

UNITIL Corporation with ticker code (UTL) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 62 and 52 calculating the average target price we see 55.67. With the stocks previous close at 56.53 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.5%. The day 50 moving average is 53.7 while the 200 day moving average is 48.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $902m. Visit the company website at: https://unitil.com

The potential market cap would be $888m based on the market concensus.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 107,700 electric customers and 86,600 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.