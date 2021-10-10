Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated with ticker code (UNH) have now 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 522 and 360 and has a mean target at 462.53. Now with the previous closing price of 404.7 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.3%. The 50 day MA is 410.69 and the 200 day moving average is 404.69. The market cap for the company is $385,144m. Company Website: http://www.unitedhealthgroup.com

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children’s health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services. The OptumHealth segment provides access to networks of care provider specialists, health management services, care delivery, consumer engagement, and financial services. This segment serves individuals directly through care delivery systems, employers, payers, and government entities. The OptumInsight segment offers software and information products, advisory consulting arrangements, and managed services outsourcing contracts to hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments, life sciences companies, and other organizations. The OptumRx segment provides pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery, specialty and compounding pharmacy, and purchasing and clinical, as well as develops programs in areas, such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence, and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has partnership with the University of California, San Francisco to expand the mental health workforce in California. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits
You might also enjoy reading  UnitedHealth Group Incorporated - Consensus Indicates Potential 17.9% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.