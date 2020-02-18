United Utilities Group PLC 8.7% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

United Utilities Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:UU) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. United Utilities Group PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 1100 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 8.7% from today’s opening price of 1012 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 3 points and increased 134 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1040 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 744.2 GBX.

United Utilities Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 980.13 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 859.46. There are currently 681,888,418 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,034,253. Market capitalisation for LON:UU is £7,081,409,995 GBP.

