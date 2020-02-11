United Utilities Group PLC 8.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

United Utilities Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:UU) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. United Utilities Group PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 1100 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 8.1% from today’s opening price of 1017.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 46.5 points and increased 154.3 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1040 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 744.2 GBX.

United Utilities Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 962.85 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 853.25. There are currently 681,888,418 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,944,076. Market capitalisation for LON:UU is £6,894,553,052 GBP.