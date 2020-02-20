United Utilities Group PLC 5.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by HSBC

United Utilities Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:UU) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at HSBC. United Utilities Group PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 1000 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.9% from the opening price of 1062.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 65.9 points and increased 206.7 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1068.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 744.2 GBX.

United Utilities Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 988.01 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 862.00. There are currently 681,888,418 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,143,056. Market capitalisation for LON:UU is £7,129,995,582 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn