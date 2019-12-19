United Utilities Group PLC 3.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

United Utilities Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:UU) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. United Utilities Group PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 980 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 3.9% from the opening price of 942.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 65.6 points and increased 139 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 956.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 713 GBX.

United Utilities Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 877.10 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 827.52. There are currently 681,888,418 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,772,161. Market capitalisation for LON:UU is £6,435,934,713 GBP.