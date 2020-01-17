United Utilities Group PLC 3.6% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

United Utilities Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:UU) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. United Utilities Group PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 1025 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 3.6% from today’s opening price of 989.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 37.4 points and increased 108.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 994.6 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 744.2 GBX.

United Utilities Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 912.20 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 838.21. There are currently 420,994,245 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,726,372. Market capitalisation for LON:UU is £6,733,866,034 GBP.