United Utilities Group PLC 29.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

United Utilities Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:UU) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. United Utilities Group PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 1011 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 29.7% from today’s opening price of 779.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 252.4 points and decreased 182.6 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1068.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 743 GBX.

United Utilities Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 991.45 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 879.97. There are currently 681,888,418 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,843,580. Market capitalisation for LON:UU is £5,163,259,048 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn