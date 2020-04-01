United Utilities Group PLC 17% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

United Utilities Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:UU) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. United Utilities Group PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 1020 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 17.0% from today’s opening price of 871.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 87.2 points and decreased 73.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1068.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 743 GBX.

United Utilities Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 979.21 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 882.33. There are currently 681,888,418 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,227,966. Market capitalisation for LON:UU is £5,999,254,059 GBP.

