United Utilities Group PLC 14.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

United Utilities Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:UU) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. United Utilities Group PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 1120 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 14.6% from today’s opening price of 977 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 28 points and increased 112.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1068.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 744.2 GBX.

United Utilities Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,002.95 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 872.26. There are currently 681,888,418 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,440,398. Market capitalisation for LON:UU is £6,842,750,094 GBP.

