UNITED UTILITIES GROUP ORD – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.5% Downside

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP ORD with EPIC code (LON:UU) now have 11 analysts covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £9.50 and £7. with the average target price sitting at £8.09. Now with the previous closing price of £8.85 this indicates there is a potential downside of -8.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £9.23 and the 200 day moving average is £8.96. The market capitalisation for the company is £6b. Find out more information at: http://www.unitedutilities.com

United Utilities Group provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works. It serves 3 million households and 200,000 business customers. United Utilities Group was incorporated in 2008 is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.