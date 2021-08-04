UNITED UTILITIES GROUP ORD – Consensus Indicates Potential -24.4% Downside

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP ORD with EPIC code (LON:UU) now have 11 analysts covering the company.The range between the high target price and low target price is between £9.50 and £7. with the average target price sitting at £8.09. Now with the previous closing price of £10.71 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -24.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £10.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to £9.64. The market capitalisation for the company is £7b. Visit the company website at: http://www.unitedutilities.com

United Utilities Group provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works. It serves 3 million households and 200,000 business customers. United Utilities Group was incorporated in 2008 is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.