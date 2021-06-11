UNITED UTILITIES GROUP ORD – Consensus Indicates Potential -19.9% Downside

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP ORD with EPIC code (LON:UU) have now 11 analysts covering the company.The range between the high target price and low target price is between £9.50 and £7. meaning the average target price is £8.09. With the shares previous close at £10.10 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -19.9%. The day 50 moving average is £9.82 while the 200 day moving average is £9.35. The market cap for the company is £7b. Company Website: http://www.unitedutilities.com

United Utilities Group provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works. It serves 3 million households and 200,000 business customers. United Utilities Group was incorporated in 2008 is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.