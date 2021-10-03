Twitter
United States Steel Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

United States Steel Corporation with ticker code (X) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 24.3 with the average target price sitting at 34.98. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.97 this would imply there is a potential upside of 59.2%. The day 50 moving average is 25.37 and the 200 day MA is 24.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,867m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ussteel.com

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke. This segment serves customers in the service center, conversion, automotive, construction, container, and appliance and electrical markets. The USSE segment provides slabs, strip mill plate, sheet, tin mill products, and spiral welded pipes, as well as refractory ceramic materials. This segment serves customers in the construction, container, appliance and electrical, service center, conversion, oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The Tubular segment offers seamless and electric resistance welded steel casing and tubing products, as well as standard and line pipe and mechanical tubing products primarily to customers in the oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The company also provides railroad services and real estate operations. United States Steel Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

