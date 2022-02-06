United States Steel Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.4% Upside

United States Steel Corporation found using ticker (X) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 20 and has a mean target at 30.87. Now with the previous closing price of 21.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 40.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.82 and the 200 day moving average is 24.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,999m. Company Website: https://www.ussteel.com

The potential market cap would be $8,422m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke. This segment serves customers in the service center, conversion, automotive, construction, container, and appliance and electrical markets. The USSE segment provides slabs, strip mill plate, sheet, tin mill products, and spiral welded pipes, as well as refractory ceramic materials. This segment serves customers in the construction, container, appliance and electrical, service center, conversion, oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The Tubular segment offers seamless and electric resistance welded steel casing and tubing products, as well as standard and line pipe and mechanical tubing products primarily to customers in the oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The company also provides railroad services and real estate operations. United States Steel Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.