United States Steel Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

United States Steel Corporation found using ticker (X) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 42.75 and 18 with a mean TP of 25.16. Now with the previous closing price of 22.06 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.55 while the 200 day moving average is 24.71. The market cap for the company is $5,592m. Find out more information at: https://www.ussteel.com

The potential market cap would be $6,378m based on the market concensus.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke. This segment serves customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, automotive, construction, container, appliance, and electrical markets. The Mini Mill segment provides hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and coated sheets and electrical products. This segment serves customers in the automotive, appliance, construction, container, transportation, and service center markets. The USSE segment provides slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill products, and spiral welded pipes. This segment serves customers in the construction, container, appliance and electrical, service center, conversion, oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The Tubular segment offers seamless and electric resistance welded steel casing and tubing products, as well as standard and line pipe and mechanical tubing products primarily to customers in the oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The company also engages in the real estate business. United States Steel Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

