Twitter Linkedin Facebook

United States Cellular Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

United States Cellular Corporat found using ticker (USM) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 39 and 24 with a mean TP of 33.8. Now with the previous closing price of 23.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 46.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.11. The market cap for the company is $1,900m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.uscellular.com

The potential market cap would be $2,791m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices. In addition, the company offers various accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics, including audio, home automation, and networking products; as well as offers option to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts. Further, the company offers roaming, wireless eligible telecommunications carrier, and wireless tower rental services. It serves consumer, business, and government customers with 5.0 million connections, including 4.4 million postpaid, 0.5 million prepaid, and 0.1 million reseller and other connections in 21 states. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, third-party national retailers, and independent agents, as well as e-commerce and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems

You might also enjoy reading  United States Cellular Corporat - Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.