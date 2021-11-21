United States Cellular Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.1% Upside

United States Cellular Corporat found using ticker (USM) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 34 with a mean TP of 41.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.59 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.62 and the 200 day MA is 34.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,632m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.uscellular.com

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts. In addition, the company offers roaming, wireless eligible telecommunications carrier, and wireless tower rental services. It serves customers with 5.0 million connections in 21 states, including consumer, business, and government customers. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, third-party national retailers, and independent agents, as well as ecommerce and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems