United States Cellular Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.9% Upside

United States Cellular Corporat found using ticker (USM) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 34 with the average target price sitting at 41.4. Now with the previous closing price of 31.62 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.6 and the 200 day moving average is 33.85. The company has a market cap of $2,722m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.uscellular.com

The potential market cap would be $3,564m based on the market concensus.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts. In addition, the company offers roaming, wireless eligible telecommunications carrier, and wireless tower rental services. It serves customers with 5.0 million connections in 21 states, including consumer, business, and government customers. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, third-party national retailers, and independent agents, as well as ecommerce and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems