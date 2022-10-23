United States Cellular Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

United States Cellular Corporat with ticker code (USM) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 39 and 33 with a mean TP of 36.25. With the stocks previous close at 28.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.2%. The 50 day MA is 27.85 while the 200 day moving average is 29.38. The market cap for the company is $2,487m. Find out more information at: https://www.uscellular.com

The potential market cap would be $3,138m based on the market concensus.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices. In addition, the company offers various accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics, including audio, home automation, and networking products; as well as offers option to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts. Further, the company offers roaming, wireless eligible telecommunications carrier, and wireless tower rental services. It serves consumer, business, and government customers with 5.0 million connections, including 4.4 million postpaid, 0.5 million prepaid, and 0.1 million reseller and other connections in 21 states. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, third-party national retailers, and independent agents, as well as e-commerce and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems