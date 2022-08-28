Twitter
United States Cellular Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

United States Cellular Corporat found using ticker (USM) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 33 calculating the average target price we see 36.25. With the stocks previous close at 29.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.3%. The 50 day MA is 29.42 and the 200 day MA is 30.21. The market cap for the company is $2,547m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.uscellular.com

The potential market cap would be $3,089m based on the market concensus.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices. In addition, the company offers various accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics, including audio, home automation, and networking products; as well as offers option to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts. Further, the company offers roaming, wireless eligible telecommunications carrier, and wireless tower rental services. It serves consumer, business, and government customers with 5.0 million connections, including 4.4 million postpaid, 0.5 million prepaid, and 0.1 million reseller and other connections in 21 states. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, third-party national retailers, and independent agents, as well as e-commerce and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems

