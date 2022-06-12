United Rentals – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.8% Upside

United Rentals with ticker code (URI) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 500 and 300 calculating the mean target price we have 399.27. With the stocks previous close at 298.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.8%. The day 50 moving average is 307.39 and the 200 day MA is 333.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $20,067m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.unitedrentals.com

The potential market cap would be $26,850m based on the market concensus.

United Rentals, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. The specialty segment rents specialty construction products, including trench safety equipment consists of trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; power and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment, such as portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment; fluid solutions equipment for fluid containment, transfer, and treatment; and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. This segment serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, and municipalities and industrial companies. It also sells aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that is owned by its customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. The company sells used equipment through its sales force, brokers, website, directly to manufacturers, and at auctions. As of January 1, 2022, the company operated a network of 1,345 rental locations, including 1,149 of these locations are in the United States, 139 are in Canada, 11 are in Europe, and and 46 are in Australia and New Zealand. United Rentals was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.