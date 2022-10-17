Follow us on:

United Rentals – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

United Rentals found using ticker (URI) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 490 and 269 with the average target price sitting at 367.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 283.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 297.85 and the 200 day MA is 303.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $19,386m. Company Website: https://www.unitedrentals.com

The potential market cap would be $25,155m based on the market concensus.

United Rentals, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. The specialty segment rents specialty construction products, including trench safety equipment consists of trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; power and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment, such as portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment; fluid solutions equipment for fluid containment, transfer, and treatment; and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. This segment serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, and municipalities and industrial companies. It also sells aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that is owned by its customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. The company sells used equipment through its sales force, brokers, website, directly to manufacturers, and at auctions. The company operates a network of 1,360 rental locations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. United Rentals was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

