United Rentals – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.5% Upside

United Rentals found using ticker (URI) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 425 and 255 calculating the average target price we see 350.2. Now with the previous closing price of 303.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 328.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 290.31. The company has a market cap of $22,100m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.unitedrentals.com

United Rentals, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools. It serves construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. The Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions segment rents specialty construction products that include trench safety equipment, which comprise trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; and power, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment, including portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment. It is also involved in the rental of fluid solutions equipment primarily used for fluid containment, transfer, and treatment. This segment serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, and municipalities and industrial companies. The company also sells aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that is owned by its customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. United Rentals sells its used equipment through its sales force, brokers, and Website, as well as at auctions and directly to manufacturers. As of January 1, 2021, the company operated a network of 1,165 rental locations, including 1,018 of these locations are in the United States, 136 are in Canada, and 11 are in Europe. United Rentals was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.