United Parcel Service – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

United Parcel Service found using ticker (UPS) now have 29 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 267 and 135 with the average target price sitting at 231.18. Now with the previous closing price of 220.68 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.8%. The 50 day MA is 210.65 and the 200 day moving average is 204.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $185,553m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ups.com

The potential market cap would be $194,382m based on the market concensus.

United Parcel Service provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States. The International Package segment provides guaranteed day and time-definite international shipping services in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment offers guaranteed time-definite express options. The Supply Chain & Freight segment provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, distribution and post-sales, and mail and consulting services in approximately 200 countries and territories; and less-than-truckload and truckload services to customers in North America. This segment also offers truckload brokerage services; supply chain solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industry; shipping, visibility, and billing technologies; and financial and insurance services. The company operates a fleet of approximately 127,000 package cars, vans, tractors, and motorcycles; and owns 58,000 containers that are used to transport cargo in its aircraft. United Parcel Service was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

