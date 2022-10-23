United Parcel Service – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.5% Upside

United Parcel Service with ticker code (UPS) now have 29 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 251 and 100 with the average target price sitting at 197.28. With the stocks previous close at 160.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.5%. The 50 day MA is 182.08 while the 200 day moving average is 192.04. The market cap for the company is $147,486m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ups.com

The potential market cap would be $180,743m based on the market concensus.

United Parcel Service provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States. The International Package segment provides guaranteed day and time-definite international shipping services in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment offers guaranteed time-definite express options. The company also provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, distribution and post-sales, and mail and consulting services in approximately 200 countries and territories. In addition, it offers truckload brokerage services; supply chain solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industry; shipping, visibility, and billing technologies; and financial and insurance services. The company operates a fleet of approximately 121,000 package cars, vans, tractors, and motorcycles; and owns 59,000 containers that are used to transport cargo in its aircraft. United Parcel Service was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.