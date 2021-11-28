United Parcel Service – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

United Parcel Service found using ticker (UPS) have now 29 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 266 and 135 and has a mean target at 231.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 208.47 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 198.56 while the 200 day moving average is 193.3. The company has a market cap of $178,435m. Company Website: http://www.ups.com

United Parcel Service provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States. The International Package segment provides guaranteed day and time-definite international shipping services in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment offers guaranteed time-definite express options. The Supply Chain & Freight segment provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, distribution and post-sales, and mail and consulting services in approximately 200 countries and territories; and less-than-truckload and truckload services to customers in North America. This segment also offers truckload brokerage services; supply chain solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industry; shipping, visibility, and billing technologies; and financial and insurance services. The company operates a fleet of approximately 127,000 package cars, vans, tractors, and motorcycles; and owns 58,000 containers that are used to transport cargo in its aircraft. United Parcel Service was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.