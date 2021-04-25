United Parcel Service – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

United Parcel Service found using ticker (UPS) now have 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 215 and 80 with the average target price sitting at 177.87. Now with the previous closing price of 177.51 this indicates there is a potential upside of .2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 169.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 166.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $155,251m. Company Website: http://www.ups.com

United Parcel Service provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States. The International Package segment provides guaranteed day and time-definite international shipping services in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment offers guaranteed time-definite express options. The Supply Chain & Freight segment provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, distribution and post-sales, and mail and consulting services in approximately 200 countries and territories; and less-than-truckload and truckload services to customers in North America. This segment also offers truckload brokerage services; supply chain solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industry; shipping, visibility, and billing technologies; and financial and insurance services. The company operates a fleet of approximately 127,000 package cars, vans, tractors, and motorcycles; and owns 58,000 containers that are used to transport cargo in its aircraft. United Parcel Service was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.