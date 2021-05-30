United Microelectronics Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.2% Upside

United Microelectronics Corpora with ticker code (UMC) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 6.67 calculating the average target price we see 9.67. Now with the previous closing price of 9.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.35 while the 200 day moving average is 8.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $23,509m. Company Website: http://www.umc.com

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.