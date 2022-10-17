Follow us on:

United Microelectronics Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.7% Upside

United Microelectronics Corpora found using ticker (UMC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 11.5 and 6.1 with a mean TP of 7.91. Now with the previous closing price of 5.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.7%. The day 50 moving average is 6.38 and the 200 day MA is 8.13. The company has a market cap of $15,153m. Company Website: https://www.umc.com

The potential market cap would be $20,559m based on the market concensus.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

