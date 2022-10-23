United Microelectronics Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.2% Upside

United Microelectronics Corpora with ticker code (UMC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.5 and 6.1 and has a mean target at 7.91. With the stocks previous close at 6.12 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.29 while the 200 day moving average is 8. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,578m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.umc.com

The potential market cap would be $20,134m based on the market concensus.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.